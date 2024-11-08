HC bids farewell to 'compassionate' Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday bid adieu to Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, who was known for his compassion and humility on the dais, and as a "relief-giving judge".

Justice Jain, who will demit office on Saturday, was given a farewell by the high court on his superannuation, leaving the strength of judges at 36.

The court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

Speaking at his farewell, Justice Jain said he firmly believed that judges are service providers to litigants and that attitude and ego have no place in the judiciary.

He said he wanted to be a doctor or an engineer but faced a challenging moment when he could not secure admission in either a medical or an engineering course.

Thereafter, he joined the LLB course in 1983 and it was a turning point in his life.

"Shortly after joining the Delhi Judicial Service, I came to understand that the district judiciary is the foundational pillar of the justice-delivery system. I was able to provide substantive justice to the needy persons with a practical and pragmatic approach," Justice Jain said.

Chief Justice Manmohan said Justice Jain was known for his immense compassion and humility on the dais and his services would always be remembered, not only by the judges of the high court, but also by the judicial officers of the district judiciary and members of the bar.

"He was known as a relief-giving judge with a keen sense of understanding of social realities. His vast experience spanning about 32 years added great value on the judicial side of this court and he could easily iron out the wrinkles of a case in order to understand the real core of the dispute.

"His vast experience as a mediator also enabled him to understand the litigants better. The discovery of truth is the ultimate objective of any court and one tends to perform the task better if he is able to interact with the litigants uninfluenced by legal technicalities," the chief justice said.

Justice Jain said his work in mediation in the last 20 years has earned immense recognition for him and transformed his personality completely as a judge as well as his outlook in life.

"I consider myself blessed to have facilitated mediation in approximately 20,000 cases and conducted over 150 training programmes across the country," he said.

Born on November 10, 1962, Justice Jain joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992. Before becoming a judicial officer, he practised as an advocate and served as a lecturer at the Delhi University's Campus Law Centre.

He took oath as a judge of the high court on February 28, 2022.

On June 25, Justice Jain stayed a trial court order granting bail to then Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

In January last year, Justice Jain dismissed a plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan against the decision of the city police to label him as a "bad character".

In November last year, Justice Jain upheld the conviction and 10-year jail sentence handed to a man for sexually exploiting his four-year-old son, saying the crime was not only against an individual but against the fabric of the society and family.

On September 28, 2022, while granting default bail to former managing director of the National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna in a CBI case, he held that an investigating agency cannot circumvent the right of an accused to get default bail by filing an incomplete chargesheet. PTI SKV ADS RC