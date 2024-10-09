HC calls for special drive against illegal hoardings in Maharashtra in view of assembly polls

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday urged civic bodies in Maharashtra to undertake a special drive against illegal hoardings and banners, whose number is expected to increase in view of the ensuing assembly elections.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar also reminded political parties to abide by the undertakings given by them in the past to the court assuring none of their workers would put up any illegal hoarding or banner.

The court warned that any violation of the undertakings would be viewed seriously.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against civic officials for failing to comply with a 2017 HC order on illegal hoardings and banners.

The 2017 order directed civic bodies to ensure that no public road in the state is defaced by illegal and unauthorized hoardings or banners.

The court had then called for strict action against those who put up such hoardings. It had also directed political parties to submit undertakings assuring they would not put up such hoardings or banners.

Advocate Uday Warunjikar, appearing for one of the petitioner NGOs, Suswarajya Foundation, on Wednesday told the court that in view of the upcoming elections, likely to be held in November, there are chances of an increase in illegal hoardings and banners.

The court noted that it was common knowledge that political parities and socio-religious organisations account for most of these hoardings and banners on streets.

The bench reminded the political parties of their undertakings, pledging they shall not display hoardings, banners, and that circulars were issued by them to their workers not to indulge in illegal acts.

"We direct that the undertakings by the political parties shall strictly be followed and violation be viewed seriously," the bench noted.

The court noted that despite repeated directions, civic bodies have failed to keep a check on unauthorized hoardings and banners on streets.

In this context, the HC directed civic authorities to undertake a special drive, for a period of one week to ten days, and asked them to take "strictest possible action permissible under the law" against violators.

Police authorities have been directed to extend necessary cooperation.

The court asked district collectors, sub-divisional officers and other revenue officers to take "personal interest and extend cooperation" during the drive against illegal hoardings and banners.

District collectors have been directed to convene a meeting in three days to formulate strategies, which is to be attended by chief executives of municipal councils and gram panchayats; heads of police administration and commissioners; and officers of any other department which collectors deem appropriate to invite, it said.

Municipal commissioners and CEOs of civic bodies concerned have been asked to file detailed affidavits outlining the steps taken during the special drive along with necessary data.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 18. PTI SP RSY