HC Chief Justice Malimath inaugurates live audio-video streaming system for courts in MP

Jabalpur, Dec 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath on Thursday inaugurated an integrated video surveillance mechanism and live audio-visual streaming system for district and tehsil courts across the state.

For the first time in India, a high court has set up a system for live streaming of proceedings for all district and tehsil courts in a state, a HC press release said.

The HC has initiated the Integrated Video Surveillance System (IVSS) and Courtroom Live Audio Visual Streaming System (CLASS). The project will enable live streaming of courtrooms at 210 complexes under the MP's High Court, it added.

This is a path-breaking project in its scope and purpose, and adheres to principles of transparency and accountability, said the release.

The MP High Court has demonstrated responsible leadership and has set an example for other courts in the country to follow. This adoption and integration of new technologies will prepare Madhya Pradesh judiciary for the digital era, it said.

The journey of justice in the court campus must be safe for all parties concerned -- judges, lawyers, employees, protection agencies like the police and public at large, the release stated.

There have been instances of disruptions in court premises some of which have even led to loss of lives, it pointed out.

"Hence, it is critical to deploy systems and establish mechanisms to make court premises safer," the release said. PTI COR LAL RSY