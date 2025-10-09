HC clears confusion over holding Balijatra festival, allows govt to use two grounds

Cuttack, Oct 9 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Cuttack district administration to decide on organising the Balijatra festival on two specific grounds beside the Mahanadi river, instead of one, clearing confusion over the venue.

Balijatra festival, to be held from November 5 to 12, commemorates the voyages of ancient seafarers who set sail to Southeast Asia and beyond, carrying trade, culture, and friendship.

The state government has permitted the district administration to use the land of the Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project near the Lower Padia for holding the festival.

However, various stakeholders were in favour of observing it on Upper Padia on the grounds that historical significance of the festival is rooted in the Upper Padia, where it began about 500 years ago. Besides, they said holding the event in Lower Padia means complete shifting of all stalls from Upper Padia.

A division bench comprising Justices Sangam Kumar Sahoo and V Narasingh allowed the authorities to use both grounds for the purpose.

Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde had requested the High Court to permit the district administration to use part of the Upper Padia for organising the festival, along with the lower ground where an area of 60 acres has already been earmarked for this purpose.

He also informed the high court that a dedicated green corridor has been made for smooth plying of emergency vehicles and carcades of the dignitaries.

“The district administration shall ensure that there will be no traffic congestion and convenient movement of the visitors on the Ring Road connecting both the grounds,” the affidavit of the district collector said. PTI COR AAM AAM NN