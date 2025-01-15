HC commutes death penalty of nine to life sentence in Odisha triple murder case

Cuttack, Jan 15 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Wednesday commuted the death penalty of nine people to life sentences in a triple murder case of 2016.

A court in Rayagada district in 2021 sentenced them to death for killing three members of a family, including two women, suspecting them of practising witchcraft.

Both victims and killers were residents of Kitum village under Puttasingh police station of Rayagada district.

A division bench comprising Justices S K Sahoo and R K Pattnaik was of the view that the death penalty is unwarranted in this case and life imprisonment would be appropriate.

“We commute the death sentence to life imprisonment. They are sentenced to life for each of the three murders committed and the sentences shall run concurrently,” the bench said in its order.

They would be imprisoned for the remainder of their natural lives without any further remission or commutation, the court said.

The murder victims were identified as Asina Sabar, his wife Ambai and their elder daughter Asimani. The family’s younger daughter Melita and two younger brothers had managed to flee.

The high court also directed the Odisha government to pay a compensation of Rs 30 lakhs - Rs 10 lakh for each of the murders - to Melita and her two brothers in equal proportion within four weeks under the Odisha Victim Compensation (Amendment) Scheme-2018.

Melita was only 10 years old when the incident occurred. PTI COR AAM NN