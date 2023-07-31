Karnataka HC reserves order in DK Shivakumar’s plea challenging CBI FIR

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Monday concluded the hearing of the petition by Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar challenging the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) FIR against him in the disproportionate assets case.

Justice K Natarajan who concluded the hearing also directed the CBI to submit the case diary to the court within two days and reserved the court's judgment.

The CBI has alleged that Shivakumar amassed disproportionate assets between 2013 and 2018.

The FIR was filed by the CBI on September, 3, 2020. Shivakumar challenged the FIR in the High Court in 2021.

The Income Tax Department had conducted a search and seizure operation in the offices and residence of Shivakumar in 2017. Based on it, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started its own probe against him.

Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the State Government to file an FIR against him. The sanction was granted by the State Government on September 25, 2019 and the FIR was filed a year later.

Shivakumar challenged the sanction granted by the State in a separate petition which was dismissed by the High Court earlier.