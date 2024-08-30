HC constitutes team of young advocates to collect data of destitutes in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has constituted a team of young advocates to collect data of homeless people living on the roadsides in the capital city.

The order was passed Thursday by a bench of Justice Rajan Rai and Justice OP Shukla on a PIL filed by local advocate Jyoti Rajput.

The court said the order was passed because the government was not presenting this data and it was being said that this data may be very voluminous and hence it will take time to collect it.

The next hearing in the case will be on September 30.

The court had sought the said data from the government on July 11.

The court said that the government departments should take action on the data collected by the team of advocates and submit a compliance report at the next hearing.

The court said the team of advocates would accompany the petitioner to places where she feels homeless people are living. PTI KIS MNK MNK