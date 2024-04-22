Advertisment
HC declares null and void 2016 recruitment test for West Bengal govt sponsored, aided schools

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared as null and void the selection process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, ordering cancellation of all appointments made through it.

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi also directed the CBI to undertake further investigation in respect of the appointment process, and submit a report in three months.

The bench directed the West Bengal School Service Commission to initiate a fresh appointment process.

Over 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the 2016 SLST for 24,640 vacant posts.

