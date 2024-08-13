HC declines interim relief to Shankaracharya in defamation plea against Govindananda Saraswati

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any interim relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, in a defamation plea filed by him against Swami Govindananda Saraswati for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks against him.

Justice Navin Chawla, who was of the prima facie view that there was no defamation, said it was not appropriate to pass an injunction at this stage.

The high court issued notice to the defendants on the interim relief application filed by Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and listed the matter for further proceedings on August 29.

“These are in bad taste. I think he is just frustrated, but I don't think there is any defamation," the judge observed.

The court further told the counsel for Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, “You are a saint. Why are you worried about this? Saints should not be worried about all of this. They can’t be defamed by any of this. Saints command respect through their own deeds.” Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who had turned down the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, has filed the defamation suit against Jyotirmath Trust’s Govindananda Saraswati, who made the alleged comments in July, and several other organisations. PTI SKV SKV SK