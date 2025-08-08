HC declines to restrain Anbumani from holding PMK general council meeting

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday declined to restrain PMK leader Anbumani from holding the general council meeting of the party on August 9 at Mamallapuram near here.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed a petition filed by PMK office bearer Murali Sankar in this regard and said that the petitioner is at liberty to approach a civil court if he wished.

Anbumani appeared before the judge at his chamber while Ramadoss appeared through video conferencing.

The bickering between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani over the control of the party continues while the former and latter have separately convened party general council meetings.

Ramadoss convened the general body on August 17 while his son days ago had announced that the meeting would be held on August 9 at Mamallapuram near Chennai. PTI COR VGN ROH