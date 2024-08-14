HC defers Sanjay Singh's revision petition to Aug 22 in 2001 protest case

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on a revision petition filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh till August 22 in case of a demonstration staged in 2001.

In the revision petition, Singh has demanded bail in connection with a case of demonstration staged in 2001.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP was convicted in this case by the trial court on January 11, 2023 and his appeal too was dismissed by the sessions court on August 6, 2024.

Challenging the order of conviction and sentence before the high court, Singh sought suspension of the sentence.

Opposing the pleas, the state counsel argued that since the sessions court had directed Singh to appear before the trial court on August 9 to serve out the sentence but he did not surrender, his revision plea is not maintainable.

Appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, senior advocate S C Mishra argued that the high court has right to hear the revision by exempting Singh's surrender before the trial court.

After hearing the matter, the bench found that no application for exemption from surrender has been moved on behalf of Singh.

The bench hence, fixed next date in the case on August 22.

The case pertains to an incident which occurred on June 19, 2001. Anoop Sanda, then a leader of the Democratic Socialist Party, and Singh along with their supporters blocked the road near a flyover here during a protest over power issues.

The special court's then-magistrate Yogesh Yadav had convicted all six accused, including Sanda and Singh, on January 11, 2023, sentencing them to 45 days in jail and imposing a fine of Rs 1,500 each.

Last week, Special Sessions Judge (MP/MLA) Ekta Verma dismissed the appeal of Singh and Sanda against their conviction and sentence.

Singh, one of the founding members of the AAP, which was floated in 2012, hails from Sultanpur district and was earlier associated with the Democratic Socialist Party. PTI COR ABN KSS KSS