HC deviates from usual practice, holds full court reference for Justice Patel's farewell

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday deviated from its usual practice of a ceremonial bench of a retiring judge with the Chief Justice by holding a full court reference for the farewell of Justice Gautam Patel.

Judges, senior counsels and advocates packed the central courtroom in the HC.

An emotional Justice Patel thanked the bar and the bench for setting a new tradition for him and said it was an honour.

Talking about the 150-year-old HC heritage structure, Justice Patel said the building holds a special place for him.

"I would beseech everyone to not let go of this institution ever. If in future, a new high court building is set up elsewhere, let something remain here. Take a stone from this building and lay it as a foundation stone there," Justice Patel said.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said Justice Patel was a scholar judge and was a perfect blend of justice and compassion.

"During our lunch session, Justice Patel became emotional...not just because of not being a judge anymore...but because of his attachment to this institution and building. His commitment and zeal is unwavering in the real sense," CJ Upadhyaya said.

Born in Mumbai in 1962, Justice Patel started his practice as a lawyer in 1987.

He was appointed as a judge of the high court in 2013.

During his tenure, Justice Patel passed several important judgments, like the recently amended Information Technology Rules on fake news, the Dawoodi Bohra succession row and others. PTI SP BNM