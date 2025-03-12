HC directs ASI to complete whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Sambhal within one week

Prayagraj, Mar 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the ASI to undertake and complete whitewashing of the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district within one week.

After hearing counsels for the parties, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal also directed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to install lights on the outer portion of the mosque.

Earlier on Monday, the Allahabad High Court had directed the counsel appearing for the ASI to come up with specific averments as to what prejudice would whitewashing the outer walls of the mosque cause.

SFA Naqvi, counsel for the masjid committee, had submitted that "ASI till date, has not disclosed in its affidavit that it is denying the whitewashing, extra lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure." He had also placed reliance upon the coloured photographs of the exterior portion of the disputed site showing the need of whitewashing. PTI COR RAJ KIS DV DV