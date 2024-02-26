HC directs Delhi govt to complete process of filling vacancies in CWCs, JJBs by April 15

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to complete all formalities of the selection process for various vacancies in Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards by April 15, failing which the chief secretary shall appear before it to explain non-compliance.

The high court was informed by the Delhi government counsel that the applications received from candidates are pending before the Women and Child Development department for scrutinisation and will take some time.

"In view of the above, we, hereby, direct the Government of NCT of Delhi to complete all the formalities of selection process in CWCs and JJBs on or before March 31, 2024, failing which, the chief secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi shall appear before the court on the next date of hearing to explain as to why the order passed by this court has not been complied with," a bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain said.

However, as the government counsel sought a further 15 days' time to ensure compliance, the bench directed to complete all the formalities of the selection process in Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) by April 15.

The high court was hearing an application by Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an NGO, seeking a direction to the Delhi government to expeditiously fill the vacant positions of chairpersons and members in the CWCs in the national capital within a fixed time period.

The application was filed in a pending suo motu petition that was initiated by the high court in pursuance to the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment relating to deficiencies in implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The application said most of the CWCs in Delhi are not operating with their complete quorum.

Senior advocate HS Phoolka and lawyer Prabhsahay Kaur, representing the BBA, said understaffing of CWCs and JJBs poses a significant hindrance in achieving justice and rehabilitation for vulnerable children in need of care and protection.

They said with limited personnel, crucial tasks such as conducting inquiries for matters concerning children, making Individual Child Care Plans (ICRs) and conducting Social Investigation Reports (SIRs) are delayed or inadequately addressed.

It was stated that the absence of a full-fledged committee not only affects the efficiency of decision-making but also undermines the comprehensive care and protection mandated by the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The lawyers said a circular on November 28, 2023, of the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department revealed that in six out of 11 CWCs, the position of all chairpersons and most of the members have become vacant as of December 31, 2023, due to the completion of the three-year tenure. These six CWCs are currently operating with officio/acting chairpersons and have 16 vacant positions of members.

Amicus Curiae Anant Kumar Asthana, appointed to assist the court in the matter, said the position of JJBs is also the same as that of CWCs.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on April 25. PTI SKV SKV SZM