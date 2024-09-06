HC directs Delhi's St Stephen's College to grant admission to 7 students

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) In a major relief to seven students, the Delhi High Court directed the St Stephen's College on Friday to grant them admission on the basis of the seats allocated by the Delhi University, saying the candidates were not at fault but had to face undue hardship due to an ongoing dispute between the institution and the university.

The court said the indecision on the college's part had left the petitioners in a state of uncertainty, preventing them from taking any further action at that stage.

"On one hand, the petitioners faced the challenge of uncertainty over securing admission to their preferred college, St Stephen's, and on the other hand, they were also deprived of the opportunity to select and opt for their second-choice college.

"The prolonged 'under-process' status effectively blocked their participation in subsequent allocation rounds, causing them to miss out on other potential options for securing a seat," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.

The court, which said the case reveals the cliffhanging situation of the candidates, passed the verdict on two separate petitions filed by the seven students.

The court said since the university's calculation of seats by taking the fraction to the higher side for rounding off the number of seats has neither been set aside nor found faulty by the court, the college is directed to grant admission to the petitioners in accordance with the allocation policy of the DU.

It noted that the college itself has followed the policy in previous academic years.

"In this court's opinion, the petitioners were not at fault at any point during the process of admission, but had to face undue hardship due to the ongoing dispute between the university and the college pertaining to the seat matrix and the manner of calculation of fraction while calculating the number of allocated seats as per the policy of the university," it said.

The seven students had sought a direction to the college to provide them seats for the courses for which they have qualified.

They had sought admission under the "single girl child quota" fixed by the DU.

According to the university's bulletin for admission information, one seat in each programme in every college is reserved under the "supernumerary quota for a single girl child".

The petitioners had submitted that despite being allotted seats by the university in the college for the BA Economics (Honours) and BA programme courses, their admissions were not completed within the stipulated time.

While the university had supported the petitions, they were opposed by the college.

The college opposed the DU's stand that it was obliged to admit all candidates who were allotted seats through the university's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The college said it can admit students only within the sanctioned limit.

The court, in its verdict, noted that the seat matrix for the current academic session was prepared and forwarded by the college itself to the DU.

It said the seat matrix offered by the college clearly indicates that it had offered 13 different BA programmes, each with its own specific allocation of seats for various categories of students.

"The college has assigned different sanctioned seats for each of these programmes, both for Christian minority students as well as unreserved or non-minority students," the court said.

It said it cannot accept the college's argument that these 13 courses are merely different subject combinations within one BA programme and should not be treated as separate BA programmes.

The court finds that these 13 BA programmes must be considered as separate and distinct programmes for the purpose of seat allocation and admissions under both the Christian minority and unreserved categories, it said.

It also rejected the college's argument that the CSAS has no statutory backing.

"This court holds that, even otherwise, the St Stephen's College has never laid any challenge to the CSAS (UG)-2024 system created by the DU for the purpose of allocating seats and admission in colleges," it said.

The court said in the last two years, the college agreed to the policy of 20 per cent extra students in the initial rounds of counselling and thereby, increasing allocation for Christian students in a similar manner.

For the current academic year, the court noted that the university had agreed to allocate only 5 per cent extra students to the college.

The court said the college had agreed to allot seats under the "single girl child" quota for the various programmes offered by it.

"Thus, the college cannot now take a contradictory stand before this court to argue that the quota is unconstitutional, when it has itself adhered to the said policy and admitted candidates under the said quota, without raising any objections or challenging the vires of the same," it said.

The court said the allotment made by the DU under the single girl child quota in the college for different BA programmes in accordance with the CSAS "cannot be termed illegal or arbitrary".

The court directed that in the future, colleges with any grievances regarding the seat matrix will convey their issues to the DU authorities at least three months prior to the initiation of the admission process for a new academic session.

The representation will be decided by the university within two months and this will ensure that students do not face any problem in attending their classes, it added. PTI SKV RC