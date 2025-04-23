HC directs Himchal govt to revise pension of non-official chairman, members of HPPSC

Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) The High Court here has directed the state government to revise the notification of March 12, 2004, on the pensions of non-official chairman and members of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission by linking them with the Consumer's Price Index.

Disposing of the petition of former chairman of HPPSC, K S Tomar, a division of Justices Tarlok Chauhan and Sushil Kukreja said that pension for non-official members of the commission was introduced vide notification of March 12, 2004, but it has not been revised till date even though the cost of living has drastically increased.

"It is not in dispute that the chairman and members of the HP Public Service Commission are entitled to a pension under the Himachal Pradesh Public Service (Members) Regulations, 1974 and pension was introduced in March 2004", said the order which was pronounced on Tuesday.

"Under the given facts and circumstances, we deem it appropriate to dispose of this petition by directing the respondents to revisit and thereafter revise the notification of March 12, 2004 after taking into consideration the Consumer Price Index and the judgment rendered by Kerala High Court", the bench ruled.

The court directed the respondent government to do the needful before the next hearing and fixed June 17, 2025 for compliance.

Reacting to the order, petitioner KS Tomar said, "I had full faith in the judiciary, especially when previous BJP and present Congress governments dragged their feet to remove this gross discrimination by enhancing paltry pension which had not been revised since 1974, for non-officials ex chairmen and members." "I am grateful to the High Court which has set a unique precedent through judicial pronouncement which will prove a harbinger of a new era in providing justice to non-officials ex chairmen and members in other state public service commissions in the country," he told the PTI on Wednesday. PTI BPL RT RT