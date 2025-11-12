HC directs Jharkhand govt to register FIR into gangster Aman Sao's encounter death

Ranchi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to register an FIR in connection with the death of gangster Aman Sao.

Sao was allegedly killed in a gunfight with the police earlier this year.

Sao's mother Kiran Devi claimed that she had filed an online police complaint, but no FIR was registered on the basis of it.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by Kiran Devi, who sought a CBI probe and registration of an FIR in connection with her son's death.

She alleged that her son was being brought to Ranchi from Chhattisgarh's Raipur when he was killed by the police on March 11 in Palamu.

She claimed that apprehension was already there that the police would kill her son by portraying it as an encounter.

The case will again be heard on November 28. PTI CORR NAM SOM