HC directs Jharkhand govt to stop open sale of meat, chicken

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the state government to ensure strict implementation of food safety regulations framed by the Centre, and stop the sale of meat and chicken in the open.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Shyamanand Pandey.

The petitioner submitted before the court that the slaughter of goats and chickens is done in the open, and carcasses that are hung in the shops are exposed to everyone.

The bench expressed its annoyance at the sale of meat out in the open and directed the state government and the Ranchi Municipal Corporation to take immediate steps in this regard.

The court also directed the government to strictly implement the food safety regulations framed by the Centre.

The bench was informed by the government counsel that a draft of the food safety model regulation is in the process of being prepared by the state administration.

The court said that till the regulations are being prepared by the state, the food safety regulations framed by the Union government be implemented strictly across the state.

In the course of argument, the court was informed that meat is being cut and sold out in the open, which has an adverse effect on students and passersby.

Many students alight from their school buses at the respective stops only to see meat hanging from butcher shops, the petitioner said, adding it creates a bad impact in the minds of young children.

Moreover, there is no mechanism to check on the quality and hygiene of the meat which is being consumed by the people, the petitioner claimed. The case will again be heard on February 27 next year. PTI CORR NAM NN