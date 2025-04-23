HC directs special court to frame charges against TN minister Duraimurugan in wealth case

Chennai, April 23 (PTI) The Madras High court on Wednesday directed a Special Court in Vellore district to frame charges in accordance with law against DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and his family members in a disproportionate wealth case.

Justice P Velmurugan gave the directive while allowing the Revision petitions filed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), challenging an order of a Special Court in Vellore discharging Duraimurugan and his family members from the case.

The judge said since the check period in this case was between 1996 and 2001, the Special Court was directed to dispose of the case within six months by conducting the trial on a day-to-day basis.

The prosecution case was that Duraimurugan had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 3.92 crore in his name and in the names of his relatives, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he he held the Public Works Department portfolio between 1996 and 2001.

On February 23, 2007, the special court in Vellore discharged Duraimurugan, his wife D Santhakumari, his brother Durai Singaram, his son D M Kathir Anand, now Vellore Lok Sabha MP, and his daughter-in-law K Sangeetha from the 2002 case registered under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Challenging this order, the DVAC filed the present revision petitions in March 2012. Allowing the same, Justice Velmurugan gave the above directives. PTI CORR SA