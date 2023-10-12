HC directs to place bail plea of ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari before appropriate court

Prayagraj, Oct 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed that a bail application of former MLA Mukhtar Ansari in a murder case be placed before the chief justice for referring it to an appropriate court that deals with MP-MLA cases.

The bail application relates to a 2010 murder in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district.

Justice Siddhartha passed the order when an objection was made on behalf of the additional advocate general of Uttar Pradesh on the jurisdictional aspect of the matter saying that as it pertaines to a former MLA, it should be heard by a MP-MLA court.

According to Mukhtar's counsel, contractor Munna Singh was killed in 2009 in Mau district. In the 2009 murder case, Ram Singh was a witness. Later in 2010, Ram Singh too was murdered. Thereafter, an FIR was lodged at the Dakshin Tola police station of Mau district alleging that Mukhtar was a conspirator in the murder case. In the present bail application, the applicant's counsel has taken the plea that the main accused in the case has already been granted bail.

Hence, Mukhtar, who is alleged to have played a role in the conspiracy, is also entitled for bail. Secondly, he is in judicial custody in this case for around 14 years, the counsel.