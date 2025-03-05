HC directs to provide police protection to inter-religion married couple

Indore, Mar 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the police to provide security to a couple who said their lives were in danger after their inter-religious marriage.

The court also said that the couple should not be harassed by anyone merely on the ground that they have an objection to their marriage.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the Indore bench of the High Court disposed of the petition of this couple hailing from Ujjain on Tuesday.

The inter-religious married couple had said in their petition that the bride's family was harassing them regarding the marriage and they felt their lives were in danger.

The High Court said, "If the petitioners are major and have entered into the marriage voluntarily, then they should not be harassed by any one just because they have objection with their marriage. In order to avoid any harassment, the petitioners are certainly entitled for police protection." The single-judge bench asked the couple to approach the police with proof of their age and marriage and record their statement about who is threatening them.

The court said that if the police feel that the life of the couple is in danger, then it should immediately take appropriate legal action.

The High Court directed the in-charge of the concerned police station to also give his mobile number to the couple so that they can contact him in case of any emergency. PTI HWP MAS RSY