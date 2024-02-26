Advertisment
National

Gyanvapi mosque: Puja to continue in cellar as Allahabad HC dismisses plea

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
A priest performs prayers in the basement of Gyanvapi mosque following court orders

A priest performs prayers in the basement of Gyanvapi mosque following court orders

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal challenging a Varanasi court order allowing "puja" in the "Vyas Tehkhana" of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The high court has dismissed the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's appeal challenging the Varanasi district judge's January 17 order that appointed the Varanasi district magistrate as the receiver (caretaker) of the property ("Vyas Tehkhana") and January 31 order by which it allowed "puja" in the "Vyas Tehkhana" or southern cellar of the mosque, lawyers said.

Allahabad High Court Varanasi Gyanvapi Mosque
Advertisment
Subscribe