HC dismisses BJP MLA’s plea to reconstitute Trans Yamuna Development Board

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition by a city BJP MLA seeking reconstitution of the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB), noting the state government’s deliberations on the issue are still underway.

The high court took into consideration the reply filed by the Delhi government that TYABD is an administrative body and not a statutory body.

“… this court does not find any reason to issue a mandamus to the government to reconstitute the board, consequently, the PIL stands dismissed,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

The court’s order came on a petition by Abhay Verma, who represents Laxmi Nagar constituency in trans Yamuna area in the Delhi assembly, about the delay in re-constitution of the TYADB hindering the region's development.

He said in the plea that the Delhi government had established TYADB in March 1994 for structured development of the Trans Yamuna Area (TYA) to minimise developmental disparity between TYA and other regions of Delhi and ensure provision of essential amenities for its residents.

The petitioner said although funds have been regularly allocated to it, the board has not been reconstituted since July 2015. The funds allocated for 2020-21 and 2021-22 remain unused, he claimed.

The delay in the board's reconstitution has resulted in its basic duties like suggesting new infrastructure projects, coordinating inter-agency efforts and rectifying pre-existing infrastructure inadequacies getting neglected, he said, adding this situation undermines the very essence of TYADB's establishment.

The petition sought a direction to the chief secretary and secretary (Director of Local Bodies) of the Delhi government to reconstitute the board without delay.

The city government authorities submitted in a status report that deliberations for the board's reconstitution are still underway. They, however, emphasised that since TYADB's inception in 1994, multiple schemes with analogous objectives pertaining to local area development have been initiated.

“These include the Mukhyamantri Sadak Punarnirman Yojna (MSPY), Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojna, Chief Minister Local Area Development (CMLAD), and the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALAD).

"Additionally, new entities like the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) have been formed to champion developmental activities in peripheral villages and unauthorised colonies,” the report said.

It said under the MSPY and CMLAD schemes, the Delhi government has committed itself to enhancing and refurbishing streets and roads in unauthorised colonies and various housing societies based on recommendations by MLAs and municipal councillors.

The government said the CMLAD scheme permits not only MLAs and councillors but also other public representatives, Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) and societies to propose enhancement and repair of roads and execute tasks enumerated under the MLALAD scheme.

The Delhi government counsel said TYADB is not a statutory body but an administrative entity that was born from a policy decision of the government. PTI SKV SKV SK