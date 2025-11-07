HC dismisses Hooda's plea for postponing trial proceedings in Manesar land deal case

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday dismissed former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's plea challenging the Panchkula CBI court's order rejecting his application seeking postponement of trial proceedings in a land deal case in Manesar.

The case originates from an August 2015 FIR related to dropping acquisition proceedings of land acquired by the state government. It was registered under various provisions of the IPC and relevant Section of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Manesar police station in Gurugram district. The investigations were transferred to the CBI, which registered the case on September 15, 2015.

Hooda, who was chief minister from 2005-2014, has sought quashing of the Panchkula CBI court's September 19 order dismissing his application for postponing the process of framing of charges. The CBI court fixed the date for the process of framing of charges from October 30, but Hooda challenged the trial court order in the high court.

Rejecting Hooda's argument, High Court judge Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya said, "... the stay of trial against the co-accused (by the apex court) cannot be a ground to postpone the trial against the petitioner (Hooda) as well, since despite this stay, charges can be framed and evidence can be recorded." Besides, he is not accused of the offence of conspiracy alone. There are also other offences under the IPC and the PC Act, the court observed.

Asked to comment on the dismissal of his plea, Hooda told reporters the matter is sub-judice and he has complete faith in the judiciary.

More than seven years ago, Hooda and some others had been chargesheeted by the CBI in a case of alleged corruption in Manesar land deals worth over Rs 1,500 crore in which around 200 farmers were allegedly cheated.