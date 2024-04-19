HC dismisses petition seeking 'envelope' as election symbol for Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea seeking "envelope" as the election symbol for the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), saying the process of the Lok Sabha polls has started and the petition is not maintainable.

The order was passed by a bench of justices Sangeeta Chandra and BR Singh on the petition filed by Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) president Krishna Patel on behalf of the party.

The court said the election process started after the implementation of the Model of Code of Conduct (MCC) and, hence, the petition is not maintainable.

The petitioner had demanded that the court order the Election Commission (EC) to allot "envelope" as election symbol to the party.

It was said in the petition that the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) is registered with the EC, though it is an unrecognised political party.

On December 22 last year, an application from the party regarding allotment of election symbol was given to the EC but it was not considered.

It was said that due to non-allocation of election symbol, the party is not able to field its candidates in the general elections.

The EC has opposed the petition, saying the application sent by the party was rejected as it was incomplete. It also argued that once the election process under Article 329 (B) starts, the scope for the high court to intervene under the writ jurisdiction is very limited.

The MCC came into force on March 16 with the announcement of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections by the EC.

The first phase of polling was held on Friday and the next phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes is on June 4. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB