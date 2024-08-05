HC dismisses petitions against Maharashtra govt's tender conditions for Anandacha Shidha scheme

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a bunch of petitions challenging the Maharashtra government's tender process for distribution of subsidised ration kits to 1.7 crore beneficiaries under the Anandacha Shidha scheme for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar held that considering the stage of the tender process and the short time left to supply food kits, any interference from the court was uncalled for.

"We are not inclined to interfere at this stage. The petitions are dismissed," the court said.

While reserving orders on the pleas on Friday, the high court had asked the state government not to take any further steps on the tender process until the judgment was pronounced on Monday.

On Monday, Sharan Jagtiani, counsel to the petitioners, sought an extension for some more time so that the petitioners could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The bench, however, refused to do so, saying the reason the petitions have been dismissed makes it not give any further relief.

"Frankly, you (petitioners) had a very good case, but given the short time (for supply for food kits to beneficiaries), we felt we should not interfere. In such matters, personal interest takes a back seat," the court said.

The state government had initially introduced the scheme to distribute subsidised food kits at Rs 100 during Diwali. The scheme was later extended for Gudi Padwa.

The state government has now announced that it will also be made available during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Under the scheme, the government will distribute a kilogram each of rava (suji), chana dal, sugar, and a litre of soybean oil.

A few companies — Indo Allied Protein Foods Pvt Ltd, Gunia Commercials Pvt Ltd, and Kendriya Bhandar — moved the court, challenging certain conditions imposed in the tender process.

The conditions include the requirement for bidders to have 70 distribution units and 300 labourers per work order.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the state government, had last week submitted that the condition was necessary as there was only a month left before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, and the government wanted to ensure there are no delays by the successful bidder. PTI SP ARU