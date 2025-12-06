HC dismisses PIL seeking construction stop at Prayagraj temple

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has declined to interfere in a PIL which sought that alleged illegal construction for commercial purposes be stopped at Ram Janki temple premises here at Shankargarh.

A division bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said the court cannot interfere in a matter pertaining to private or non-government property.

The Ram Janki temple located at Sadar Bazar of Shankargarh is around 200 years old and as per revenue records, is on the private property of one Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who is among the respondents named in the PIL. The petitioner had also sought legal action against Singh.

Dismissing the PIL filed by Ghanshyam Prasad Kesarwani, the court said filing a PIL for the purpose of seeking direction to the state in relation to a private property or non-government property cannot be allowed. "The petition is therefore dismissed," it said.

The bench said the petitioner has not proved that it is a government property but added that the petitioner is free to take appropriate proceedings in accordance with law.

Principal secretary, Dharmarth Karya Vibhag (department of religious work), Prayagraj's commissioner and district magistrate were named in the petition.

Bara SDM, Shankargarh Nagar Panchayat executive officer were the other respondents. PTI COR RAJ SKY SKY