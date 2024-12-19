HC dismisses plea against Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar's win in LS polls

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar challenging the win of rival Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kirtikar in his election petition had sought the HC to set aside Waikar's election as the member of Parliament from Mumbai North-West constituency and to declare the same as "null and void".

He also sought to be declared as duly elected from the said constituency.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Marne said the petition is dismissed.

Kirtikar, belonging to the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray, in his plea claimed that on the counting day itself he filed an application seeking recount of the votes as there was a discrepancy.

He had lost to Waikar, of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, by a narrow margin of 48 votes in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. While Waikar got 452644 votes, Kirtikar got 452596 votes.

The Sena (UBT) leader in his plea claimed there were various glaring and serious lapses on the part of elections officials deputed to carry out the counting process, which led to the poll result being materially affected.

"The Election Petitioner (Kirtikar) is aggrieved on account of the improper reception of void votes cast by 333 impersonaters in place of genuine voters, along with breach of rules/orders, pertaining to the counting process, by ECI officials, which has materially affected the outcome of the election results," the plea said.

It further alleged that the returning officer showed "high-handed hastiness and palpable arbitrariness" at the time of the counting of votes.

Kirtikar also sought the court to summon the video recordings of the entire counting process while hearing his plea. PTI SP GK