HC dismisses plea to ban book on Goddess Gayatri

Prayagraj (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a ban on a book on Goddess Gayatri, claiming its contents were derogatory and may hurt religious sentiments.

The book "Tathakathit Gayatri Devi Mantra Ki Vastavikta" (Reality of so-called Gayatri Mantra) is written by Sant Gyaneshwar Swami Sadanand ji Paramhans.

Dismissing the PIL filed by Satya Sanatan Dharm Dharmatma Kalyan Samiti, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra in its order noted that another plea for a similar cause by the petitioner had been dismissed as infructuous in 2016. So the PIL with a similar cause cannot be entertained again.

The PIL claimed that the content of the book may hurt the feelings of the readers and sought a ban on its printing, publication, distribution and circulation.