Delhi HC dismisses plea to disqualify PM Modi from contesting 2024 LS polls

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, saying the allegations levelled are “reckless” and “unsubstantiated”.

Justice Sachin Datta said the petition was tainted with malafide and obligue motives and such averments in a petition cannot be entertained.

The petition by captain Deepak Kumar alleged that Modi and his accomplices attempted to destabilise national security by planning a fatal crash of an Air India flight in 2018 which the petitioner commanded as a pilot.

“Perusal of the petition reveals that the same is replete with vague, unsubstantiated and reckless allegations. Not only are the pleadings inchoate but the tenor of the same is demonstrative of the fact that the petition is tainted with malafide and oblique motives,” the high court said, adding that the petition is totally absurd.

It said the purpose of the petition is evidently to make scandalous allegation and is dismissed.

The petition also sought cancellation of the candidature of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The plea alleged that the prime minister gave a "false" oath or affirmation before the returning officer to show he is eligible for contesting the elections.

The petitioner also alleged that Modi is accused of destruction of evidence by influencing and playing an active role in the sale of Air India Limited, which cancelled his pilot's licence and ratings by fabricating his service records.