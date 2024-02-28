HC dismisses second bail plea of former TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition filed by former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the ED last year in connection with a money laundering case.

This was the second time in four months, that the DMK leader's plea for the relief was rejected by the HC.

Dismissing the petition on Wednesday, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said since the petitioner (accused) was in custody for about 8 months, the Special Court, trying Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, was directed to conduct the trial preferably on a day- to-day basis and complete it within three months.

Balaji was arrested on June 14. 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

The ED had on August 12 filed a charge-sheet, running to 3,000 pages against Balaji. The Madras HC had on October 19 dismissed Balaji's earlier bail plea.

A local court has also dismissed thrice, his bail petitions.