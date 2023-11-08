Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by a doctor, who is popular on social media for busting myths about health and medicine, in which he challenged a lower court order that prevented him from accessing his X handle.

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist popularly known as 'Liver Doc', had challenged the lower court order that prevented him from accessing his X account "@theliverdr", claiming it was disproportionate and draconian.

The HC extended the interim order it had granted on October 10, till the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court disposed of the applications filed by Himalaya Wellness Company, and disposed of his petition.

The Himalaya Wellness Company had obtained an ex-parte interim temporary injunction suspending the X account of Dr Philips on September 23.

The company claimed that the "myth-buster" doctor had published defamatory remarks against itself and its products like Liv-52.

Justice S G Pandit, who earlier heard Philips’ petition challenging the lower court’s interim order, modified it to the extent allowing him to access his account on the condition that he hides the alleged defamatory posts.

The undertaking given by Philips' advocate to hide the nine alleged defamatory posts was recorded by the court.