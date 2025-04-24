HC, district courts in MP observe two-minute silence for Pahalgam terror attack victims

Jabalpur, Apr 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court's principal seat in Jabalpur, circuit benches at Indore and Gwalior as well as district courts across the state on Thursday observed two-minute silence to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

At least 26 people were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice S K Kait, judges, judicial officers, members of the Bar associations, court staff, litigants etc stood in silence for two minutes from 10.30 am.

"This observance was not merely a symbolic gesture but a powerful reaffirmation of the judiciary's unshakable commitment to the values of peace, justice and human dignity. The High Court through this observance conveyed a resolute message that terrorism in all its forms stands in stark opposition to the constitutional ideals that form the bedrock of our republic," a release of MP High Court said.

The silence reflected both mourning and moral strength, a quiet but resolute stand against violence and a reaffirmation of faith in the rule of law and the enduring spirit of justice, it added.