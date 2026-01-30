HC expresses displeasure over non-availability of CCTV footage from Lucknow police station

Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court took a tough stand on Friday on the non-availability of CCTV footage from the PGI police station in Lucknow. The court expressed displeasure over the police commissioner's claim of a technical glitch in the station's CCTV system and said officers cannot shirk their responsibility by citing technical glitches.
Taking the matter seriously, the Lucknow bench of the high court ordered the principal secretary (home) of the Uttar Pradesh government to file a personal affidavit and provide an explanation in this regard. The next hearing in the case will be held on February 18.
The order was issued by a bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Babita Rani on a habeas corpus petition filed by the father of Vivek Singh.
The petition alleges that Singh was illegally detained at the PGI police station on November 7, 2025. The plea also says that CCTV footage from the police station can clarify the circumstances of the detention.
In response to the petition, the police commissioner had filed a personal affidavit attributing the lack of CCTV footage to a technical glitch.
The court said in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives and a circular issued by the director general of police himself, police stations are required to preserve CCTV footage for a specified period.
The court added that the commissioner's affidavit did not explain when the CCTV system stopped working and why there was no backup.