HC expresses strong concern over plight of 1971-war martyr's widow

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court expressed strong concern on Thursday over the plight of the widow of a 1971-war martyr who had moved the court claiming that she was allotted only 2.5 bighas of land against her entitlement of 5 bighas and that she has been struggling since 1974 to receive what is due to her.

In its order, the court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take all steps by December 8 to ensure that the woman's claim could be settled at the earliest.

A bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anish Kumar Gupta said if the claims stated in her petition are correct, the situation reflects a "shocking testimony of the state of affairs of the entire society".

"This is the case where a widow of a martyr of the 1971 war, who is entitled to 5 bighas of land and has been given only 2.5 bighas, has been struggling since the year 1974. If the said averments are correct, it is a shocking testimony of the state of affairs of the entire society," the bench observed.

It directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take all "essential" steps to ensure that the widow's claim could be settled at the earliest point of time.

It also directed authorities to file a compliance report by the next date of hearing on December 8. PTI COR RAJ RC