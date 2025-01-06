Advertisment
Allahabad HC extends stay on arrest of Zubair till Jan 16

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (File photo)

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Monday extended till January 16 the stay on arrest granted to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him by Ghaziabad Police accusing his of promoting enmity among religious groups and other offences.

The FIR was lodged against Zubair following a complaint by an associate of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand.

A bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Dr YK Srivastava extended the stay on Zubair's arrest till January 16.

The FIR was filed in October last year.

