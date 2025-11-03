HC fines IO for delay in submitting forensic documents in Nainital child sexual assault case

Nainital, Nov 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the investigating officer of a case of sexual assault of a minor girl in Nainital for failing to submit forensic documents it had sought.

The police officer will have to deposit the amount in the High Court Advocates Welfare Fund within three days, a single bench of Justice Alok Verma said during a bail hearing of the accused, Usman Khan.

The state sought additional time to submit the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. Giving the government a final chance to do so, the court fined the investigating officer for the delay.

The court has fixed November 13 as the next date of hearing.

An FIR was registered against Khan on April 30 this year at the Mallital police station in Nainital for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl. There were large-scale demonstrations in Nainital against the incident.