HC forms panel to suggest ways to make airports friendly for senior citizens, specially-abled

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) There cannot be any laxity, negligence and sufferance on basic requirements of senior citizens and specially-abled persons at the airports, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday while appointing a special panel to examine the issue.

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Advait Sethna set up a three-member special committee to examine from every angle the issues faced by senior citizens and specially-abled persons at airports, and submit a report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The panel would be headed by former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Goda Raghuram, consumer activist Shirish Deshpande and a representative from the DGCA.

The bench said it was really concerned over the issues and problems faced by senior citizens and specially-abled persons and even those who need wheelchair facilities at the airports, and added that one of the most fundamental human requirements was that appropriate facilities for 'persons in need' were provided by the airlines/airport operators.

The court said there was nothing adversarial in the order and that a thorough deliberation was required on the issue of facilities, including wheelchairs at the airports for senior citizens and specially-abled persons.

The DGCA has fairly supported the cause and expressed its willingness to deliberate on such issues, which day in and day out vitally affect thousands of air travellers, so as to have an appropriate mechanism and for a lead model to be introduced and followed, which can even achieve an international recognition, the court said.

"The committee's role is recommendatory in nature. The committee shall study the issue and submit its report to the DGCA. It is for the DGCA ultimately to consider the same and take appropriate decisions," the court said.

"It is only a social service exercise," it added.

These are seminal issues in relation to the ordeals of senior citizens in undertaking air travel and more particularly, in respect of non-availability of wheelchairs and other appropriate facilities being provided to them, either by the Civil Aviation companies or the Airport operators, HC said.

"It is undoubtedly a collective responsibility of all the stakeholders to look after the needs of the senior citizen travellers and those with special needs," the court said.

The concerned staff dealing with passengers need to be sensitised on such issues so that a respectful and humane treatment is meted out to such travellers, it added.

"It is, therefore, certainly one of the most fundamental human requirements that appropriate facilities of such aid and assistance, to such 'persons in need' are provided by the airlines/airport operators and regime in proper co-ordination with different stakeholders need to be established," the HC noted.

The order was passed in two separate petitions - one by a senior citizen woman and her daughter and another by a 53-year-old man - raising the issue of non-availability of wheelchairs and other facilities at the Mumbai international airport.

The mother-daughter duo in their plea said the 81-year-old mother had to give up her wheelchair for her daughter, who was suffering from acute arthritis after they were given only one mobility aid on landing in Mumbai in September 2023.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 30.

The bench said the incidents mentioned in the pleas ought to have been an eyeopener, not only for the concerned airline, but for the other airlines, indicating that there cannot be any laxity, negligence and sufferance on these basic requirements of the senior citizens. PTI SP NP