HC gives Delhi govt three months for flyover repair

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted three months' time to the city government to initiate the repair of defects in a decade-old flyover constructed near Nathu Colony Chowk, as it closed the proceeding on a plea by a BJP MLA on the issue.

Advertisment

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela took note of the stand of the lawyers for PWD and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) that the authorities concerned were seized of the issue, and said no further orders were therefore required.

"It is clear that the authorities concerned have now taken up the task of addressing the repair/ reconstruction of the ROB (road over bridge). The counsel for respondent said the final steps to commence the work required would be initiated within a period of three months," the bench said.

As the senior counsel for the petitioner urged the court to set a timeline for the task, the court orally remarked that it has given three months to the authorities and the lawmaker was at liberty to "revive" the issue if required.

Advertisment

"Three months, we have said so. You can revive it anytime," the court said.

BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan had filed the PIL last year, seeking a direction to the Delhi government and its Public Works Department (PWD) and the DTTDC to repair and reopen the flyover near Nathu Colony Chowk.

On Thursday, the lawyers for the Delhi government said an independent agency had been appointed by the authorities to carry out an inspection of the flyover and a meeting was also held under the chairpersonship of the chief minister to discuss the way forward.

Advertisment

As soon as a report is received, the process of repair of the flyover would be initiated, he said.

It was also stated that Chief Minister Atishi herself was seized of the matter now and in three months, the inspection would be over and repair work would start.

Senior counsel for the petitioner said he had been raising the issue of repair for the last eight years, even in the assembly.

Advertisment

On November 26, the high court had pulled up the city authorities for the “defective” state of the flyover and said the matter should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The high court had observed that in spite of the “weak structure”, there was neither any internal inquiry in the matter nor was anyone “bothered” about the fact that a report on the state of the flyover was awaited since 2021.

The court had also said it was “clear” that someone was “trying to push corruption under the carpet”.

Advertisment

In the PIL filed through lawyers Neeraj, Satya Ranjan and K K Mishra, Mahajan had said a tender was floated by the DTTDC for a "road over bridge" and a "road under bridge" near Nathu Colony Chowk and the project was handed over in 2016.

However, "defects" were noted in the construction and till date, the PWD and the corporation, had not rectified them, the plea had stated.

The petitioner, while lamenting the closing of the flyover for heavy vehicles for the last two years, had alleged that defects in the flyover were visible since 2015 and the corporation as well as the builder were made aware of it.

Advertisment

"There is an inordinate delay in rectifying these defects and till date no action has been taken to ensure the safety of the public at large," the petition had claimed, while praying for directions towards repair and reopening of the flyover. PTI ADS ADS KVK KVK