HC gives green signal to Assam govt to give land rights to tea garden workers: AG

Guwahati, Feb 13 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court has given a green signal to the Assam government to go ahead with providing land rights to tea garden workers, after the Indian Tea Association (ITA) challenged the amended rule passed in the assembly, Advocate General Devajit Saikia said here on Friday.

The hearing of the case was held on February 4, with lawyers of both the ITA and the state government presenting their arguments.

The ITA had challenged the amendment rule, claiming that it will change the structure of the tea gardens, Saikia told reporters here.

The planters' group had also petitioned that the move would hamper tea production and the working of the gardens, he added.

The high court did not pass a stay order in the case but praised the Assam government as the initiative was under the welfare laws of the state, Saikia said.

The court directed that the state government can go ahead and give ownership rights to the workers in lieu of Rs 500 per bigha of land, he added.

Saikia said that there are 850 tea estates in the state with labour lines in 707 of these gardens.

''Generations of workers have lived in these lines with no rights over their land. The Assam government started the process of granting land rights to them and ownership will be transferred to the workers living in the labour lines inside the tea gardens,'' he said.

The Assam cabinet had decided to provide land rights to tea garden workers, following which the assembly had passed an amendment bill in the recently concluded winter session to enable the government to distribute land in tea estates' labour lines among the workers for housing ownership.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed that the Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holdings (Amendment) Act, 2025, was brought in to correct a historic mistake by providing land rights to the workers who have been toiling in tea gardens for the last 200 years, uprooted from their native land and brought here by the British. PTI DG NN