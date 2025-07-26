HC gives relief to MP Chandrashekhar in Saharanpur violence case

Prayagraj, Jul 26 (PTI) In a relief for Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar, the Allahabad High Court has directed the trial court at Saharanpur to decide afresh his discharge application in connection with a 2017 Saharanpur violence case.

Justice Sameer Jain pronounced the order on Friday while disposing of the MP's plea seeking discharge in the case.

The Bhim Army chief had challenged the order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court of Saharanpur that had rejected his discharge application on March 10, 2025.

The matter related to an FIR lodged against Chandrashekhar on May 9, 2017, at a police station in Saharanpur, alleging that he held a public meeting without permission and incited arson and violence.

A chargesheet was filed by the police against Chandrashekhar. The trial court took cognisance of the chargesheet and started trial proceedings.

After hearing both sides, the high court directed the trial court to decide afresh Nagina MP's application for his discharge.