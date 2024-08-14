HC gives the go ahead for BJP's tricolour rally in TN with stipulations

Chennai, Aug 14 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed the BJP's 'Tiranga Rally' in the state, directing the Tamil Nadu government not to prohibit any such activity, either in the form of motorcycle or bicycle rallies or by foot carrying the national flag on the Independence day.

The court also laid down a number of conditions for the conduct of the proposed event, including ensuring proper respect to the Indian tricolour.

Justice G Jayachandran gave the directive while passing orders on a petition filed by A Krishna Prasath, Coimbatore district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, seeking to quash an order of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kovai North declining permission to the petitioner to conduct a national flag rally involving about 200 two-wheelers in four places in the western Tamil Nadu city on August 15.

The State was represented by the DGP.

According to R C Paul Kanagaraj, the advocate representing the petitioner, the court order was not confined only to Coimbatore but was applicable all over the state.

In his order, the judge said the organisers and participants should respect the national flag and pass through the road without causing hindrance or inconvenience to the general public. They should also maintain order.

They should inform the authorities the route and number of persons likely to participate in the rally and also the timing to enable the police to provide protection.

The judge made it clear the permission would apply only for Independence day and not for any other day.

In his petition, Krishna Prasath submitted that Independence Day was celebrated to remember significant personalities who sacrificed their lives, soul and mind for the country and the struggle they underwent to gain freedom.

The petition was filed with an intention to create awareness among the younger generation about the significance of independence and the role of freedom fighters involved in achieving it. PTI CORR SA