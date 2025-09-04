HC grants bail to accused in 2024 Haridwar murder case

Nainital, Sept 3 (PTI) In a significant order, the Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Atul Kumar, the accused in the 2024 murder case in Haridwar.

Justice Alok Kumar Verma, while hearing the bail application on Monday, observed that there were serious shortcomings in the evidence presented by the prosecution and therefore, it would be improper to keep the accused in custody indefinitely.

According to the case lodged at SIDCUL police station in Haridwar, Atul Kumar had shot his former girlfriend Meenakshi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district who used to work in a SIDCUL-based company, at her rented accommodation on the evening of December 17, 2024. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment on December 27.

The police had presented Swati as an eyewitness in the case, but she did not support the prosecution during her testimony before the court.

On behalf of the accused, the defence counsel argued that there was no independent witness against him, and even the recovery made was doubtful. The state opposed the bail plea, but also admitted that the main witness did not support the prosecution.

The court noted that the accused had no criminal background and was a permanent resident, making his chances of absconding unlikely. Accordingly, it ordered his release on bail upon furnishing two sureties and a personal bond. PTI COR VN RUK RUK