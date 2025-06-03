HC grants bail to Bhadohi MLA Zahid Beg in abetment to suicide case

Prayagraj (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) In a relief for Samajwadi Party legislator Zahid Beg, the Allahabad High Court has granted bail to the Bhadohi MLA in a case of abetting suicide registered against him after a domestic help was found dead in his house.

"Prima Facie, there is nothing to suggest that the accused-applicant instigated, conspired or aided in the commission of suicide by the deceased," the court said and also noted charge sheet has been submitted in the case and there is no chance of tampering with the evidence.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh in a separate order has also granted anticipatory bail to his wife Seema Beg.

According to the prosecution, a teenager, Nazia, who was working in the house of the MLA as a maid, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on September 9, 2024, in Beg's house.

An FIR was lodged against Beg and his wife at the Bhadohi police station under Section 108 (Abetment of suicide) of BNS by Sub Inspector Har Datt Pandey on September 14, 2024.

Another girl was also working as a domestic help in the house.

Taking cognisance, the District Magistrate of Bhadohi directed the Child Welfare Committee, District Probation Officer, Labour Enforcement Officer and police officers to take necessary action in the matter.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Nazia was upset over the working conditions and therefore she committed suicide by hanging herself on the third floor of Beg's house.

After hearing the counsel for the two sides, the court observed that after the incident of suicide committed by Nazia, Beg's wife immediately gave information to the grandmother of the deceased.

Thereafter Nazia's father- Imran Sheikh - informed the police on September 09, 2024, at about 1:17 PM. There is no suicide note of the deceased.

At the time of the inquest proceeding, the family members of the deceased were present but they did not make any allegation against the applicant or his family members.

The court also observed that as per the statement of Moni, with whom Nazia was working in the house of the applicant, Beg scolded the latter for work.

"Even assuming the same as correct at this stage, the same cannot be categorised as instigation or abetment to commit suicide, " the court added.

"There is no allegation against the applicant that he exhorted the deceased to commit suicide. The father and mother in their statements did not blame the applicant for the suicide committed by their daughter Nazia, who was aged about 18 years," it said.

While granting bail, the court said, "Investigation has been completed and charge sheet has been submitted against the applicant and other co-accused namely Seema Beg and Jaeem @ Saifi.

"Hence there is no chance of tampering with the evidence." "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case as well as keeping in view the nature of the offence, this court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail. Hence, bail application of the applicant is allowed," the order said.