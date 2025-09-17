HC grants bail to man accused of circulating inflammatory Pakistan-made video

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to an accused booked under the stringent UAPA and the BNS for allegedly circulating on his WhatsApp status a Pakistan-made video containing adverse comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Santosh Rai granted relief to Savej, who was booked for grave offences, including 'waging war against the Government of India' and 'acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India'. He was arrested on May 10 this year.

The court emphasised that pre-trial incarceration should not be prolonged where the trial conclusion is uncertain and granted him bail.

According to the FIR, he circulated on his WhatsApp status a video prepared in Pakistan that blamed Prime Minister Modi for the Pulwama and Pahalgam terror attacks. The FIR alleged that the video had the potential to disturb communal peace, endanger national security and affect social order.

Seeking bail, his counsel argued that the claim about the recovery of the mobile phone was "totally false" and that the investigating officer had not examined any independent witness during the investigation.

The state government counsel on the other hand opposed the bail plea, contending that the offences were serious in nature and the circulation of such content amounted to conduct prejudicial to sovereignty and unity. He also argued that releasing the accused would risk repetition of such acts. PTI CORR RAJ RT RT