HC grants interim bail to 'mastermind' of Prayagraj violence for daughter's marriage

Prayagraj, Oct 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted one-week interim bail to Javed Mohammad alias Javed “Pump”, an alleged mastermind behind the June 2022 violence in Prayagraj, to attend his daughter’s wedding.

Javed came into the limelight after the Atala violence of June 10 last year.

Atala area of Prayagraj witnessed violence and arson after the Friday prayers in which several policemen were injured in stone-pelting and a truck and some motorcycles were torched. An FIR was registered against Javed in August 2023 under the Gangster Act.

Javed had allegedly given a call for the protest against the controversial statements of a BJP leader on Prophet Mohammad.

Justice UC Sharma allowed the interim bail application filed by him.

The court after hearing parties concerned, while allowing the interim bail plea, observed, "The applicant is granted one week interim bail i.e. from 17.10.2023 to 23.10.2023 to attend the marriage ceremonies of his daughter. The applicant shall surrender on 24.10.2023 in the District Jail, Deoria." "The Superintendent of Police/Commissioner of concerned districts shall ensure proper security to the applicant during the aforesaid period. The applicant shall be medically examined on his departure from the jail and on his entry to the jail." the court added. PTI COR RAJ NB NB