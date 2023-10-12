HC grants one week time to Assembly secretary to produce report on illegal appointments in Assembly

Ranchi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday granted one week time to the Assembly secretary to produce a report of Justice Vikramaditya Prasad on illegal appointments made in the Jharkhand Assembly.

Advertisment

The court of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma on illegal appointments made in the Jharkhand Assembly..

The bench while hearing the petition earlier had ordered the secretary of the Assembly to produce the report of Justice Prasad.

Late Justice Vikramaditya Prasad, a former retired judge of the Jharkhand High Court was appointed as a one-man commission to inquire into the alleged illegal appointments made in the state assembly.

Advertisment

Justice Prasad conducted a detailed enquiry into the matter and submitted his report to the Governor in 2018.

The Raj Bhavan then sent the report to the Assembly urging the Speaker to take action as per the report in 2021.

However, no action has been taken in the matter after which the public interest litigation was filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma.

The case will again be heard on November 9. PTI CORR NAM NAM RG