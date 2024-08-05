HC grants one week to ASI to file reply on plea for ASI survey of Agra's Jama Masjid

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted one week to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to file its reply on a plea seeking a survey of Jama Masjid in Agra by the government agency.

The plea claims that the remains of idols of Thakur Keshav Dev, the main deity of Krishna Janmbhoomi temple, were buried in the mosque after it was attacked by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's army in 1670.

The petitioner had also sought the appointment of an advocate commissioner for the survey.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain granted ASI one week to file its reply and fixed the next hearing on August 12.

The court also granted time to the counsel for the Hindu plaintiffs to file any objections they may have to an application filed by the Committee of Management Shahi Masjid Idgah of Mathura for making it a party to the case.

The court passed this order while hearing one of the 18 consolidated suits related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, which was filed in the name of deity- Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj Virajman Mandir Katra Keshav Dev - through his devotee.

The Hindu plaintiff in the suit claimed that Aurangzeb had demolished the temple of Keshav Dev in 1670 and buried the idol under the Jama Masjid in Agra.

Earlier on July 4, the management committee of the Shahi Masjidi Idgah of Mathura had moved the impleadment application. During the course of the hearing, a copy of the application was provided to the Hindu side plaintiff in the suit.