HC grants one week to VC to file reply on promotion of BHU assistant professor

Prayagraj, Sep 17 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted one week to the vice chancellor (VC) of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to file an affidavit regarding promotion of an assistant professor and fixed September 23 as the next date of hearing.

On Tuesday, Justice Manju Rani Chauhan passed the order on a contempt application filed by the Assistant Professor Dr Sushil Kumar Dubey.

The BHU Vice Chancellor's counsel submitted that substantial compliance with the writ court's order has been made. A new vice chancellor assumed charge on August 1 and the executive council has been constituted, in which the matter relating to the petitioner's promotion shall be reconsidered.

He prayed for a week to file an affidavit in this regard, on which the court fixed September 23 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, on May 12, the court had issued notice to the opposite party to file a compliance affidavit, indicating full compliance with the order passed by the writ court on January 7.

The court, in its order dated January 7, had directed that the executive council, if constituted within a short period of three months, would decide on the issue of reconsideration of the petitioner's promotion.

The court had directed that in case the executive council is not constituted and fails to take any decision within the aforesaid period, the petitioner will be considered for promotion, subject to any subsequent decision of the executive council. PTI RAJ KSS KSS