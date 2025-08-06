HC grants pre-arrest bail to six persons in investment fraud case

Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted pre-arrest bail to six accused in an alleged financial fraud case linked to APS Wealth Ventures LLP, a Pune-based firm.

While Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke passed the order on July 30, it became available on Wednesday.

The six applicants had approached the High Court through their advocate Ashutosh Srivastava after their earlier anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Additional Sessions Judge, Akola, on June 23.

Atmaram Amarsingh Rathod had lodged a complaint of cheating against the applicants over his and his associates' alleged investment of Rs 89.5 lakh made in APS Wealth Ventures.

It alleged that Avinash Arjun Rathod and his wife, who run APS Wealth Ventures, along with the six applicants in the present case, induced him and other investors to invest money by promising handsome returns. However, instead of receiving returns, the complainant claimed to have lost the invested amount.

Assistant Public Prosecutor V A Thakare opposed the application.

The HC on hearing both sides granted anticipatory bail to Datta M Chavan, Pranay Pawar and Ashutosh Chavan along with three women applicants, holding that their custodial interrogation was not required. PTI CLS KRK